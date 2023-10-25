Blind murder case worked out in Udhampur in 48 hours: Police

A Police spokesperson said that on October 23, an information was received at Police Station Basantgarh that one Puran Chand, 42, son of Dina Nath, resident of Balota Upperla tehsil Basantgarh was murdered by some unknown persons and his body was lying at Lakhera Nullah in Balota Upperla.

On this information, a case FIR No. 33/2023 U/S 302 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up by Inspector Sohan Singh Bandral, SHO Basantgarh. During investigation, the scene of crime was examined with the help of forensic experts and crime photographers. The body of deceased Puran Chand was taken into custody. After post-mortem and other medico legal formalities, it was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.