Blind murder case worked out in Udhampur in 48 hours: Police

Jammu, Oct 25: Police Wednesday claimed to have worked out a blind murder case in Udhampur within 48 hours of the commission of offence.
A Police spokesperson said that on October 23, an information was received at Police Station Basantgarh that one Puran Chand, 42, son of Dina Nath, resident of Balota Upperla tehsil Basantgarh was murdered by some unknown persons and his body was lying at Lakhera Nullah in Balota Upperla.
On this information, a case FIR No. 33/2023 U/S 302 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up by Inspector Sohan Singh Bandral, SHO Basantgarh. During investigation, the scene of crime was examined with the help of forensic experts and crime photographers. The body of deceased Puran Chand was taken into custody. After post-mortem and other medico legal formalities, it was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
“During the course of further investigation, on the basis of human and technical inputs, one suspect Bikram Kumar, son of Jagdish Chand, resident of Basantgarh was rounded up. On sustained questioning, Bikram Kumar confessed his involvement in murder of deceased Puran Chand during the intervening night of October 22 and 23, 2023 at Balota Upperla. Accused further disclosed that he had an out of marriage relationship with the wife of the deceased. On October 22 late evening he went to the residence of the deceased; had scuffle with him. Following it, he, with criminal intention, cut the throat of the deceased and after that dumped the dead body in nearby Lakhera Nullah,” police spokesperson said.
The accused was arrested immediately and on his further disclosure a weapon of offence was also recovered from his residence in presence of EMIC Basantgarh. Further investigation was going on, the spokesperson added.