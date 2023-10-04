Block diwas held at Suchetgarh

Jammu, Oct 4: The weekly Block Diwas was held today at village Parlah of block Suchetgarh where Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and other officers of the district came together to redress public grievances.
District Development Council Member, Taranjit Singh Tony, BDC Chairman Suchetgarh, Tarsaim Singh; Sarpanches, Shashi Kumar and Sham Lal besides other PRI representatives were also prominent attendees.
The locals voiced several key grievances, including revenue matters, the pressing need for augmentation of services in the local Primary Health Centre and concerns about the considerable distance to the nearest Higher Secondary School. Other concerns raised encompassed improving irrigation facilities, addressing electricity issues and delays in project completion affecting local developments.
Additionally, issues related to pension disbursement, particularly documentation challenges and delays in widow and disability pension payments, were discussed. The public representatives also emphasised the need to address defence-related concerns and matters concerning land compensation.
The PRI representatives also highlighted the necessity of enhancing the condition of the local sports stadium and addressing excessive power bills that impact low-income individuals. The establishment of interconnecting roads between neighbouring villages to enhance connectivity also figured in the list of grievances.