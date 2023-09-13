Block diwas programme held at Marheen

Kathua, Sep 13: Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, today presided over a Public Outreach programme at Ramlila Club in Marheen Block, as part of weekly Block Diwas program.
On the occasion, PRIs, Social activists, individuals projected the issues of public importance and sought immediate redress of the same.
The major issues highlighted during the proceedings of block diwas were filling of vacant post of MBBS Doctor in PHC Marheen, non availability of English lecturer at GHSS Marheen, setting up of urban local body in Marheen Tehsil, exorbitant electricity bills, provision of play ground, relocation of electric poles etc.