Blood donation camp held at Samba

Under the guiding principle of 'blood should flow in veins not in drains', inspired by the teachings of Baba Hardev Singh Ji, and with the blessings of Her Holiness Satguru Mata Sudhiksha Ji Maharaj, the event aimed to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation and its life-saving impact.

The event was conducted in collaboration with the blood and transfusion department of Govt. Medical College Jammu, District Hospital Samba, and JKSACS. A total of 140 units of blood were generously donated by individuals of all age groups, reflecting the enthusiasm and dedication of the participants. The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma who lauded the participants for their selfless contributions and recognized the Sant Nirankari Mission's consistent efforts towards the betterment of society. Mr. Sharma himself took part in this noble cause by donating blood during the camp.