BLSKS organises week-long special pollution awareness campaign

Jammu June 16: To promote the traditional culture of J&K, Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) mounted a one-week special awareness campaign on pollution in coordination with Sangam Tru Art Production.
It presented its 364-th Friday Series Musical Concert “Pardushan Hatao Jaan Bachao” “to improve pollution awareness and push governments to adjust policies to reduce pollution's impact” at Durga Bhawan, Janipur Jammu.
The programme was inaugurated by Chief Guest, V.K.Magotra, Former Regional Director of Directorate of Field Publicity ,Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ,Government of India and Mukesh Singh, Media Person of the Shadow Newspaper and Former Chief Medical Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Government. Dr. Tara Singh Charak presided over the function. The day was commemorated as “Anti Pollution Week ” as well with the sole aim of rejuvenating the traditional primitive folk, art, culture of J&K region in particular and Indian nation in general.
Awareness items specially prepared on the themes like “Pardushan Cha Bacho”, “Chara Da Bukhar - Roko Roko Pardushan Gi Roko”, “Aaj kal di Hawa Badi Kharab ”, skits, songs and dances were presented to aware the masses.
The Chief Guest said communication about air quality has the potential to reduce the adverse effects of air pollution through generating awareness and catalyzing public opinion in support of policies for air pollution reduction and through education for individual risk mitigation behaviors. "Pollution prevention protects the environment by conserving and protecting natural resources while strengthening economic growth through more efficient production in industry and less need for households, businesses and communities to handle waste."
During the month BLSKS will present 7 shows in Manwal , Arnia , Digaina, Mathwar, Reasi, Nagrota villages and blocks of Jammu District to aware the masses. The song on the theme was written, produced and directed by Dr. Dogra.
Earlier welcoming the audience Dr.M.L.Dogra, chairman said major forms of pollution include air pollution, litter, noise pollution, plastic pollution, soil contamination, radioactive contamination, thermal pollution, visual pollution, and water pollution.
"Public awareness plays an important role in the prevention of environmental degradation. Mobilizing the masses into taking action when government and state policies fail is essential because of the alarming rate at which climate change and pollution are harming the world. There are many things we can do for awareness against environmental pollution among the public. It includes conducting rallies to create mass awareness of environmental pollution with the participation of people, arranging community meetings with the participation of local people and local administration etc," it said.
"Environmental awareness is critical because it can help to minimize pollution and global warming. It can also lead to a more sustainable world by promoting renewable resources such as solar, wind, and water. Communication about air quality has the potential to reduce the adverse effects of air pollution through generating awareness and catalyzing public opinion in support of policies for air pollution reduction and through education for individual risk mitigation behaviors; all are components of environmental health. Social awareness, or socialization, is an important skill for kids to develop in order to build positive relationships and make responsible decisions," the organisation added. It said that in addition to improving relationships and communication skills, social awareness is also important "for our own emotional well-being. " All types of pollution have their kind of negative impact on our environment. The lives of humans and animals get impacted due to this. It is our responsibility to take various initiatives to protect nature. We need to fight against pollution to take steps towards a better tomorrow."
The singers,musicians, actors and students of music who performed in the musical play were M.C Kotwal, Usha Raina, Rajni Gupta, Chahat Chadha, Richu Balbinder Renu Bala. Deepak Kumar Dogra , Program’s Incharge presented a vote of thanks for the successful conclusion of the programme.