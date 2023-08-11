Board of directors of JKML reconstituted

Jammu, Aug 11: J&K government Friday reconstituted the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited (JKML) with the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as its chairman.
As per an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, the Board has been reconstituted in supersession of all previous orders on the subject and in terms of Article 66(3) of the Memorandum and Article of Association of the Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited.
Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, Principal Secretary Finance department Santosh D Vaidya; Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce department Vikramjit Singh; Administrative Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring department Dr Raghav Langer; Administrative Secretary Mining Department Dr Rashmi Singh; Director Geology and Mining, J&K O P Bhagat and Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Mineral Limited Corporation Vikram Gupta will be its Directors.