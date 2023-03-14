BoDs meeting of JKHPMC held

Jammu, Mar 14: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired the 64th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) at Civil Secretariat, here.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Managing Director, JKHPMC Imam Din, Director General Codes, Director General Planning & Monitoring, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Horticulture P&M, Deputy Director NHB, representative of SKUAST-(J), and other concerned officers.
During the meeting, the BoDs held detailed deliberation on various development projects of the Corporation both under execution as well as the ones being implemented during the current financial year under CAPEX Budget.
The Board also reviewed the Corporation’s financial and operational performance during the previous year and took stock of progress made on the ongoing projects and initiatives.