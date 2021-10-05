Body of missing wildlife guard retrieved in Dacchan

The cloud burst had occurred at Hunzar and there was no trace of missing persons despite massive search operations being launched with the help of sniffer dogs.

“Today, a male body was found under a huge stone in Ananthnallariver near one km ahead of Donagari. The body is in a decomposed condition and it was shifted to the Primary Health Centre, Dacchan,” said a police officer.

The officer identified the deceased as Bashir Ahmed (45) of Hunzar (Dacchan). Search operation is in progress at the local level with the help of people and a police team, the police officer said.

“The water level is receding and this was the reason, the body of Bashir Ahmed, who was working in Wildlife Department as guard, could be found,” the police officer added.

However, there is still no trace of 18 other missing persons who are believed to have been washed away or buried under the debris.

It may be recalled here that the devastating cloud burst had washed away Hunzar village in Dacchan over 2 months back in which seven persons lost their lives. Seventeen persons were rescued in an injured condition. Twenty one residential houses were also damaged in the cloud burst.