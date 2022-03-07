Bollywood producer shoots movie in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 7: Bollywood actor-turned-producer Vidyut Jammwal shot his first home production movie IB-71 in Jammu.
It was his first home production under the banner of Action Hero Films in J&K in which he has utilised the services of 36 actors from J&K.
As the actor visited Jammu’s peripheral area Bhalwal-Mandi, hundreds of youth rushed to the place to take a look at the actor.
A close associate with the actor said, “Jammwal wrapped the shoot for IB 71 in his homeland J&K. The action superstar was stationed at his hometown for a month. He wants to capture J&K’s beauty and will shoot for action sequences.”
Jammwal visited Kuldevi Mandir to seek the blessings for his film and would also visit his grandmother and relatives.
Talking to media persons, Jammwal said, “Parents should support children to follow their dreams. When I was a kid, I had a dream and I followed it and became an actor. I have come back to thank the people of Jammu.”
He promised to help the talented actors in Bollywood.
“Jammu walo come to Mumbai,” he said to the applause of the crowd.