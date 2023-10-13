Bolster efforts to strengthen RSS, spread ideology: Mohan Bhagwat

Jammu, Oct 13: The Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat Friday asked the senior leaders of J&K (RSS) to reinvigorate their efforts and energy to spread the philosophy and principles of the organisation across the Union Territory.
After taking a feedback of the political and social scenario of J&K from UT leaders of RSS, he exhorted them to follow the principles of organisation and take them to masses at grassroot level.
He was interacting with senior leadership of RSS at Keshav Bhawan at Ambphalla where he straightway reached from airport after his arrival, on a three-day visit to J&K, this evening, around 7 pm or so.
Local leaders of RSS received the Sarsanghchalak at Jammu airport.
During his three-day stay at Jammu, Bhagwat is likely to discuss various issues with the top leadership of J&K RSS during various meetings.
On Saturday morning, he will address a meeting of RSS workers at Jammu to get first-hand information about the centenary celebrations of the formation of the RSS in the year 2025.
Swayamsevaks from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu Mahanagar will participate in this meeting.
On Sunday, RSS chief will address a meeting of various organisations of the Sangh Parivar. He will get feedback about various projects initiated by the RSS in the Union Territory of J&K in the fields of village development, service (Sewa), public awareness, health, ecology, water conservation, social equality, education, etc.
On October 15, the Sarsanghchalak will address a gathering of Swayamsevaks at Kathua Stadium in which RSS workers from Kathua, Samba, Basohli and Billawar will participate.
He will pay floral tributes at the statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Kathua. Later Bhagwat will unveil the statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ at Jakhbar village of Kathua and interact with villagers also.
His visit is a part of visits undertaken by senior national functionaries of RSS to promote and review activities of Sangh across the country.
They travel to all the provinces of the country as part of organizational work and also interact with prominent persons.
Earlier RSS chief visited Jammu in 2021.