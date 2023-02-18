Book on J&K history in Dogri language released at JU

Jammu, Feb 18: The Department of Dogri in the University of Jammu has released the book “ Jammu Padhshahi” (the first of its kind on a complete history of J&K in Dogri language).
The book was written by prominent Dogri writer T.R. Magotra and it was released by Head Department of Dogri, University of Jammu, Prof Sushma Sharma at a function organized by P.G. Department of Dogri, University of Jammu.
A galaxy of intellectuals, faculty members, scholars and students were present on the occasion.
Prof. Sushma Sharma, while welcoming the audience, congratulated Magotra for producing such a book in the Dogri language.
She said “a language can survive and progress only if it is used in all walks of life like day-to-day conversation, education, business, media etc.”
“Special efforts are required to popularize Dogri among the younger generation and children.”
Magotra also spoke on this occasion and shared the experience of his life with the audience. He also threw light on the contents of the released book.
Assistant Professor of the Department, Dr. Padam Dev Singh, read out a paper highlighting the literary merits of the Magotra’s book Jammu Padhshahi. He also presented a vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and audience presented on the occasion.