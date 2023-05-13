Book release function | Positivity is a life mantra: Rana

Dwelling upon the book, Rana said, “Challenges are a part of life there will be darker moments in life and there be moments of sun shines but all will not be sun shine all will not be darkness.” He added that in life there are no dark, blind alley and tunnels there will definitely be always be a beacon of light at the end of the dark blind alley, and “we have need to train our mind to tread the dark, blind alley to atleast reach a point where we can see the light of the tunnel”.

Rana congratulated Anju Sehgal Gupta the author of the book and said that she has penned downed something which is very relevant in today’s life and gives us a food for thought to face the challenges with fortitude and train your mind in a way to overcome all the challenges.