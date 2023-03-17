Booth level worker can reach highest position in BJP: Ashok Koul

Kathua, Mar 17: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said that a booth level worker in the BJP could reach the highest position in the party's organisation, whereas in other parties, all the big posts are reserved for one family only.
According to a press note, Koul and other senior leaders conducted a comprehensive Pravas in the area under Booth nos. 9, 12, 13 Shakti Kendra Shivnagar Ward no. 19 of Constituency Kathua in organisational District Kathua.
Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org.) accompanied by DDC Vice-Chairperson Raghunandan, Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia, Panchayat Raj Cell Convenor Shiv Dev Jamwal, District President Gopal Mahajan, former District President Prem Dogra, Rajesh Mehta, Vishal Parihar, Rahul Dev and other party leaders interacted with beneficiaries, senior party leaders, prominent citizens and leaders of Social Castes belonging to the area.