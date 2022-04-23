Border villages, highways put on high alert

The alertness level has been increased after Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit’s militants attempted to carry out a suicide attack in Jammu’s Sunjwan on April 22, although the attack was averted with the killing of both the heavily armed militants.

All precautionary measures have been taken and the security scenario has been reviewed again to ensure peace in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.