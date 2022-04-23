Border villages, highways put on high alert

Jammu, Apr 23: The security forces have been observing the highest level of alertness in all the border villages starting from Kathua up to Akhnoor, International Border, Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar National Highways passing through Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.
The alertness level has been increased after Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit’s militants attempted to carry out a suicide attack in Jammu’s Sunjwan on April 22, although the attack was averted with the killing of both the heavily armed militants.
All precautionary measures have been taken and the security scenario has been reviewed again to ensure peace in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.
It was after the killing of two militants in Sunjwan that the security grid was further strengthened with the involvement of all the security and intelligence agencies in a coordinated manner.
“We have maintained the highest level of alertness on the International Border. The cross border movement (suspicious activities) is also being observed by the troops manning the forward Border out Posts and patrolling teams,” said a senior BSF officer.
The officer said that “we are fully prepared to meet any challenge. The troops are on very high alert in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. All roads leading from border villages towards Jammu City were checked properly by different teams. We have coordination with the Village Defence Committees, Border Police, District Police and paramilitary forces.”
Similarly, a police officer said that the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar National Highways have also been put on high alert and checking has been intensified with surprise checking of vehicles.
“The security agencies are taking no chance. Everything is checked and re-checked to ensure foolproof security arrangements,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir.
Accordingly, a mock drill was conducted by the police and security agencies on all the possible routes leading towards Palli Panchayat in Samba from Jammu.
“We have worked on the main plan as well as the contingency plan to ensure safety and security of every one particularly the Prime Minister,” the senior police officer added.
Asserting that security grid on International Border starting from Kathua up to Akhnoor has been tightened, the police officer said that “All the security agencies are working as one unit to ensure peace and activities on all the border villages whether in Kana Chak, Akhnoor, Khour, RS Pura, Suchetgarh, Ramgarh, Vijaypur, Arnia etc continuously being monitored.”
The police officer said that the verification of the suspected persons was also conducted by the security agencies in all three districts of the region including Jammu, Samba and Kathua. Night patrolling and checking of vehicles in all Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts has also been increased.