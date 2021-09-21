Jammu

Both pilots injured in Udhampur helicopter crash succumb

The duo breathed their last at Army Hospital Udhampur where they were evacuated for specialized treatment.
The two pilots were evacuated to Army Hospital Udhampur for specialized treatment soon after the accident. GNS
Srinagar, Sep 21: The pilot and the co-pilot of an Army chopper, who were seriously injured after crash landing in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Jammu's Udhampur district on Tuesday, succumbed at an army hospital, officials said Tuesday.

The accident took place around noon when the Cheetah helicopter of the Army came down in the area after which a team of police rushed to the spot. The pilot and the co-pilot were later evacuated to Army Hospital Udhampur for specialized treatment.

Quoting a defence official, news agency KNO reported that the duo breathed last at the Army Hospital this afternoon.

