Bovine smuggler booked under PSA at Reasi

Reasi, Nov 10: District Magistrate Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan today slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on notorious bovine smuggler Mohammad Azam of village Kothian Tehsil Pouni District Reasi.

According to a press release, he was convicted by the courts in multiple FIRs registered in various Police Stations viz. Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Pouni. His repeated criminal acts of Bovine Smuggling were considered a threat to public order and tranquility in the District.

The District Magistrate Reasi has reiterated that anyone found involved in disturbing the public order and tranquility shall be strictly dealt with under the law. There shall be zero tolerance and no leniency towards the anti-social elements involved in Bovine Smuggling, Illegal Mining and Drug Trafficking etc.