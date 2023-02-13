Two drivers injured as bridge collapses in J&K's Reasi

Jammu, Feb 13: A bridge over a rivulet in Mahore area of Reasi collapsed when two loaded dumpers were crossing it last evening, officials said.
GNS reported that both the dumpers fell in Badora rivulet connecting Mahore and Chassan Tehsils.
Drivers of the vehicles, identified as Amjid Khan and Showkat Ali, both residents of Kotranka Rajouri, were injured and were shifted to hospital by rescuers including police.
SDM Mazahir Hussein Shah confirmed the collapse of the bridge and injuries to drivers as well as damage to the dumpers.