Brig R S Langeh is new President of J&K Dharmarth Trust

Jammu, Apr 1: Chairman Trustee of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust, Dr Karan Singh, today appointed Brig (Rtd) R S Langeh as the President of J&K Dharmarth Trust.
According to an order issued here by Dr Karan Singh, Brig RS Langeh has been appointed as President of the Trust with effect from April 1. Ashok Kumar Sharma welcomed Brig R S Langeh to the Trust by presenting him a bouquet in presence of Additonal Secretary Varinder Singh Jamwal and staff of Trust’s Central Office. He hoped that with the joining of the new President, the Trust would gain new heights with his rich experience.
On the occasion of his appointment, Brig R S Langeh said that he was grateful and felt privileged to have the opportunity to be a part of such a historic organization, with a prestigious legacy and a colossal contribution to society and religion in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that he would provide his best services, with full dedication for achieving the purpose of the Trust.
Later, the newly appointed President Brig RS Langeh also held a brief introductory meeting with the Dharmarth Trust’s employees. Meanwhile, the Chairman Trustee has reconstituted the Dharmarth Council with effect from April 1, 2023 for a period of two years upto March 31, 2025. The newly appointed Council members are Vishwamurti Shastri, Sunil Trakroo, S M Sawhney and Vishal Abrol.