BSF developing counter drone, anti-tunnel tech: DG Pankaj Kumar Singh

The BSF director general said the force has shot down a total of 7 drones over the last six months (December 2021-May 2022) and has detected three underground tunnels along the Pakistan border between January, 2021 to May, 2022.

"We are keeping a strict vigil on cross-border drone activities through which drugs and arms are smuggled and underground tunnels which are used for infiltration by terrorists. The BSF is also working to develop effective technologies to check drones and underground tunnels," he said.