BSF fires at Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu’s Arnia

Srinagar, May 14: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said that its personnel opened fire at a Pakistani drone near the international border in Jammu’s Arnia forcing it to retreat.
“BSF troops spotted a drone at around 4:45 am near International Border in Arnia Sector of RS Pura. Seven to eight rounds of bullets were fired and drone went back to Pakistan side,” news agency GNS quoted a BSF spokesman saying.
Soon after the incident, police and army carried out searches in and around Arnia area.
The searches were going on in the area when this report was filed.