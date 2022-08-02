BSF fires at suspected Pak drone along IB in Jammu

Srinagar Aug 2: A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in Kanachak area along the International Border in Jammu on Monday night, Border Security Force said today.
A Jammu based spokesman of the BSF said that the alert BSF personnel fired at the object as it tried to cross the border at 2135 hrs last night.
"Yesterday night on 1 Aug alert BSF troops fired on unidentified flying object with blinking light at 2135 hrs in Kanachak area as it tried to cross International Border," the spokesman said.
"Blinking light was not observed by troops thereafter. Hectic Search of area is in progress along with Police and other agencies. Nothing recovered so far," he added.