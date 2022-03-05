BSF fires at suspected surveillance drone in Arnia

Jammu, Mar 5: A suspected surveillance drone was seen 150 meters inside the Indian territory near Border Out Post (BOP) Pindi on the International Border (IB) in Arnia of Jammu district on Saturday.
Police said that on seeing the drone, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of 98 Battalion fired 29 rounds at it.
“However, the suspected drone returned to the Pakistan side. A search operation was launched to ensure if it dropped any consignment of arms, ammunition, or narcotics,” Police said.
A BSF spokesman, in an official statement, said, “A humming sound of a suspected drone was heard at about 4:10 am on Saturday by alert troops of BSF in the general area of Arnia. BSF troops fired towards the direction of the sound. The area was cordoned with the help of the Police. Search is being conducted.”