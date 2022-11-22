Intruder shot dead at IB in Jammu: BSF

Jammu, Nov 22: An infiltrator from Pakistan side was killed as Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled his attempt to sneak-in into Arnia sector from across international border in Jammu on Tuesday, BSF officials said.
They said that the infiltration attempt was foiled when the force saw the intruder approaching the fence early morning.
"Alert BSF troops neutralized a intruder coming from Pakistan on IB in Arnia sector early morning today, as he was approaching aggressively towards the fence," a BSF spokesperson said.
The official said that he was challenged to stop but he did not pay any heed.
"Finding no other alternative alert troops fired on him and killed him. Area will be searched after first light," the spokesperson said.