BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid on IB in Samba

Jammu, Aug 25: BSF on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major narcotics smuggling bid in Samba area by recovering eight packets of narcotics. A Pakistani intruder is believed to have been injured in the BSF firing.
PRO BSF Jammu said that during the early hours, alert BSF troops foiled a smuggling bid through International border in Samba area and recovered 8 packets of narcotics (heroin) in the area.
"BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of one person near IB from Pakistan side carrying one bag," said the BSF PRO. He said that the alert BSF troops immediately fired on the intruder and injured him. The injured smuggler managed to crawl back to Pak side, the BSF said.
"Blood stains of injured Pak smuggler found," it added.