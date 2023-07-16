BSF intensifies patrolling along IB in Samba

Jammu, July 16: Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its patrolling all along the International Border in Samba district following heavy rains, and flash floods in river bodies.
“The patrolling has been intensified because of floods in the nallah and rivers in Samba district especially close to the International Border. The flash flood situation alarmed the BSF to curb any kind of anti-national activity in view of flooded rivers/water bodies,” said the sources.
They said that the BSF troops patrol in the flood water along the Basantger river in Samba.
Similarly, the village defence groups, and the border police have also been working in coordination with the BSF troops. The villagers also help police to track down suspected drone activities.
Recently, the security forces had launched a search operation in one of Kathua’s villages when locals noticed suspicious movement following which a search operation was launched. However, nothing was found.
Pertinently, general alert is being observed in border villages, especially during the bad weather conditions i.e., rainfall, and foggy weather conditions.