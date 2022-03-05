BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu

A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at the suspected flying object when it entered the general area of Arnia around 4.10 am.

"The humming sound of a suspected drone was heard in the morning at 4:10 am by alert troops of the BSF in the general area of Arnia. The troops fired towards the direction of the sound," the spokesperson said.

He said the area was cordoned off with the help of police, and a joint search operation was underway.