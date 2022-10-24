BSF, Pak Rangers exchange Diwali sweets on Jammu border

Jammu, Oct 24: The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers Monday exchanged sweets at various Border out Posts (BoPs) on the occasion of Diwali in a very cordial atmosphere.
BSF Jammu offered sweets to Pakistani Rangers who reciprocated the gesture.
The exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura, and Akhnoor.
“BSF has always been at the forefront of creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating the border effectively,” a BSF spokesman said. “Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both border guarding forces.”