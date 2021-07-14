BSF personnel open fire at flying object spotted near border in Jammu

Jammu, July 14: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at a flying object after they spotted it near the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Wednesday.

On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by the troops in the Arnia sector at a height of 200 metres on its own side, the official said in a statement.

"The troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light due to which it returned. The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far, he added.