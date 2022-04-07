BSF recovers arms and ammunition near IB in J&K’s Akhnoor

Srinagar, April 07: Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by recovering a cache of arms and ammunition near the International Border in Jammu.
An official said that a weapons cache was recovered by the force during a search operation in Akhnoor sector of Jammu at around 8:45 am today. “On 7th April 2022 in a special search operation of BSF Jammu which was launched ahead of fence in AOR of sub sector Pargwal on Akhnoor International Border and recovered a huge cache of Arms/Amn,” he said.
The cache included 1 AK, 2 magazines, 20 rounds, two made in Italy Pistols, 4 magazines and 40 rounds, he added. “There were intelligence inputs about Pak based ANEs attempts to smuggle weapons into Indian Territory,” he said.
“The BSF troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled. Today in the morning our zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing Arms/ Amn which was to be smuggled into Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy,” he added.
A BSF spokesman while quoting SK Singh, DIG/PSO, Offg IG FTR Jammu, said that the BSF troops seized huge Arms/ Amn on International Border and once again exposed the evil designs of Pak based ANEs and made a big dent on their nefarious activities. He further said that BSF is always on high alert all the time and also committed to secure the International Border. “It is the hard work and dedication of troops which resulted in this significant seizure,” he said.