BSF recovers arms and ammunition near IB in J&K’s Akhnoor

The cache included 1 AK, 2 magazines, 20 rounds, two made in Italy Pistols, 4 magazines and 40 rounds, he added. “There were intelligence inputs about Pak based ANEs attempts to smuggle weapons into Indian Territory,” he said.

“The BSF troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled. Today in the morning our zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing Arms/ Amn which was to be smuggled into Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy,” he added.