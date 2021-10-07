BSF recovers weapons near India-Pak border in Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 7: The BSF on Thursday claimed to have foiled a weapon smuggling attempt across the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir by seizing a cache of arms and ammunition.
"The BSF Jammu today foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the International Border in Samba area and seized a big cache of Arms and Ammunition," said a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman.
The weapons recovered included four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 232 rounds.
There have been several instances of weapon-dropping by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu.