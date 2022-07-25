Jammu

BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials

Ramdev Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and his personal assault weapon was found by his side when a junior rank soldier reached his room around 6.35 am.
BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials
Representational PictureFile
Press Trust of India

Jammu, Jul 25: A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the India-Pakistan international border here on Monday, officials said.

Ramdev Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and his personal assault weapon was found by his side when a junior rank soldier reached his room around 6.35 am.

He belonged to the 12th battalion and was commanding a platoon of the BSF. He is suspected to have shot himself dead from his service weapon, officials said.

A police and a BSF court of inquiry are being conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, they said.

Singh hailed from Rajasthan's Sikar district.

suicide
BSF

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com