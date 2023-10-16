Budget discussion schedule revised

Jammu, Oct 16: Finance department Monday modified its schedule for discussion on J&K Budget proposals in respect of three departments.
“In partial modification to the schedule for Budget discussion issued vide FDBDGT0GEN/23/2021-03-FD-( 49992) dated October 6, 2023 and October 11, 2023, the discussion on Budget proposals in respect of Social Welfare Department, Tribal Affairs Department and Revenue Department is hereby re-scheduled,” read an order issued by Joint Director (Budget), Finance department.
As per the revised schedule, the discussion on demands for the Social Welfare department will take place on October 18 instead of October 25, 2023.
Similarly, the discussions on demands for the Tribal Affairs department and Revenue department will be held on October 25, instead of October 12 and 14, 2023 respectively.