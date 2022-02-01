Budget is pro-poor, development oriented: BJP

Jammu, Feb 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina Tuesday lauded the budget terming it as pro-poor and development-oriented budget tailor made to boost the economy and speed up the development process in the country.

A statement of BJP issued here said quoted Raina as saying that 2022 budget presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had been drafted with professional approach to all the burning issues.