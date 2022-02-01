Budget is pro-poor, development oriented: BJP

Jammu, Feb 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina Tuesday lauded the budget terming it as pro-poor and development-oriented budget tailor made to boost the economy and speed up the development process in the country.
A statement of BJP issued here said quoted Raina as saying that 2022 budget presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had been drafted with professional approach to all the burning issues.
Raina said that in this budget, health and education sectors had been allotted liberal funds. He said that this budget was amicably drafted for the benefit to all sections of the society keeping empathetic approach.
Raina said that the infrastructure development in the entire country had also been stressed in this budget.
He said that this budget would speed up the development works in country and would also boost up the employment of the youth.
Raina said that special package had been kept in this budget to assist the states for the development projects and boosting economy in this COVID-marred period.
He said that for students studying via online mode nearly 100 television channels would assist them in their respected languages.
Raina said that there had been a special emphasis on 'Make in India' policy for strengthening the Indian Defense system stressing that 'Swadeshi Movement' has been given a boost in this budget.