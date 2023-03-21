Budget will cater to aspirations of J&K people: Chugh

Jammu, Mar 21: BJP National General Secretary and Incharge for J&K Tarun Chugh Tuesday stated that the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the year 2023-24 presented recently by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was likely to cater to all the aspirations of the people of the Union Territory with special focus on youths, women, and farmers.
He stated this during an interaction with a delegation of UT BJP leaders led by Yudhvir Sethi J&K BJP vice president at the party headquarter the union capital. Vibodh Gupta, general secretary J&K UT, senior BJP leaders Rajeev Charak, Veenu Khanna, Sanjay Baru, Naresh Singh and Rekha Mahajan were also present in the meeting.
Following the meeting, Chugh on his official twitter handle tweeted in Hindi mentioning that he met a delegation of J&K BJP leaders at the party headquarter in New Delhi. “They all extended gratitude to the central government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a budget for the overall and all inclusive development of J&K,” he tweeted.
The delegation led by Yudhvir had called on Chugh as a part of Budget Pe Charcha and held thread-bare discussion on the possibilities which the current budget would bring in the course of time as, they said, meticulous effort had been made by the stakeholders to make this year’s budget best among all the previous ones.
Chugh, while praising the layout of the budget, said that the Finance Minister had taken care of every minute aspect in this document and it was likely that every section of society would benefit from this futuristic plan. He asked Yudhvir to ensure that every bit of this budget reached out to masses as they should have the idea about how the Modi government was taking pain to make their lives convenient and progressive.
He said, “It is the responsibility of the party cadre to explain how this budget is better than the previous ones and what shall be the implications after this is implemented in the Union Territory.”
Responding to Tarun Chugh’s assertion, Yudhvir said that under the realms of PM Modi’s dispensation, J&K was getting first priority in all aspects and the budget for the UT was testimony to the fact that in coming years, J&K was going to become the best region in the country offering all the modern facilities and world class infra to the people.
Yudhvir-led delegation assured that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure that information about the current budget reached out to each and every household in J&K and people should have complete knowledge about its main features which ultimately would help in changing their lives for betterment.