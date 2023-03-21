Budget will cater to aspirations of J&K people: Chugh

The delegation led by Yudhvir had called on Chugh as a part of Budget Pe Charcha and held thread-bare discussion on the possibilities which the current budget would bring in the course of time as, they said, meticulous effort had been made by the stakeholders to make this year’s budget best among all the previous ones.

Chugh, while praising the layout of the budget, said that the Finance Minister had taken care of every minute aspect in this document and it was likely that every section of society would benefit from this futuristic plan. He asked Yudhvir to ensure that every bit of this budget reached out to masses as they should have the idea about how the Modi government was taking pain to make their lives convenient and progressive.