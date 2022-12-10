Build a new path on your leadership journey with IIM Jammu’s General Management Programme

You will benefit from the following learning outcomes that will help you:

● Drive effective resolution of business challenges and create a sustainable competitive advantage for your businesses

● Build a global outlook of business and sharpen your strategic mindset and leadership skills

● Advance your competency to effectively contribute to multi-functional teams

● Orient your decision-making ability to a 'total firm' perspective instead of restricting it to a specific functional area

● Develop cross-functional skills and competencies for effective management

● Gain a holistic understanding of in-demand management concepts in an applied context

Enrol in this programme to benefit from actionable insights from an industry-oriented curriculum, taught by leading IIM Jammu faculty, three-days campus immersion, and immersive hands-on learning. Towards the end of the programme, participants completing the criteria will be eligible for a Certificate of completion/participation as well as the IIM Jammu Executive Alumni Status.