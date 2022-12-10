Build a new path on your leadership journey with IIM Jammu’s General Management Programme

The evolving work environment needs new managers with future-ready managerial skills.To help you navigate this dynamic business environment, IIM Jammu invites applications to General Management Programme. This 1-year live online programme starts on December 30, 2022 and is open for Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma Holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university/institute in any discipline preferably with 1+ years of work experience as on Dec 30, 2021.
Why choose this programme?
Business managers of today must be cross-functional, collaborative, drive empathetic leadership, as well as digital confidence. This IIM Jammu programme will help you harness these skills through its 8 modules such as – Business Environment & Economics, Accounting & Finance, Managing Self, People &Organisations, Marketing Management, Operations & Supply Chain, Business Strategy, IT Systems & Analytics and Business Communications.
Whether you are a mid-level and early professional aspiring to make a career shift to general management roles or a senior professional keen on growing into higher managerial roles, this programme will further your cross-functional, strategic mindset for effective problem-solving. You will learn how to manage in-demand strategies and gain holistic and cross-domain perspectives to plan and execute business growth strategies.
You will benefit from the following learning outcomes that will help you:
● Drive effective resolution of business challenges and create a sustainable competitive advantage for your businesses
● Build a global outlook of business and sharpen your strategic mindset and leadership skills
● Advance your competency to effectively contribute to multi-functional teams
● Orient your decision-making ability to a 'total firm' perspective instead of restricting it to a specific functional area
● Develop cross-functional skills and competencies for effective management
● Gain a holistic understanding of in-demand management concepts in an applied context
Enrol in this programme to benefit from actionable insights from an industry-oriented curriculum, taught by leading IIM Jammu faculty, three-days campus immersion, and immersive hands-on learning. Towards the end of the programme, participants completing the criteria will be eligible for a Certificate of completion/participation as well as the IIM Jammu Executive Alumni Status.