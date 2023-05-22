Burglary case worked out, goods worth Rs 1 Cr recovered in Jammu

Jammu, May 22: Police today claimed to have worked out a burglary case with the recovery of stolen gold and diamond ornaments, cash of Rs 5, 57, 500 along with other items worth Rs 1 crores in an area falling under the jurisdiction of police station Bahu Fort.
Police said that they received a complaint at Police Station Bahu Fort by Rajesh Jain, resident of House Number 89 - P Sector 9 in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu stating that some unidentified thieves barged into his house and stole gold and diamond ornaments along with some cash and other items worth Rs 1 crore.
On the basis of the complaint, police lodged a case under FIR Number 158 of 2023 under section 457 and 380 IPC at Police Station Bahu Fort and the investigation started immediately.
After this special police teams of PS Bahu were constituted and they did strenuous efforts with the help of CCTV footages of the area and finally rounded-up the suspected person namely Sabir, resident of Raipura Thalliya district Behriach UP at present Malik Market, Jammu.