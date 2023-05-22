Burglary case worked out, goods worth Rs 1 Cr recovered in Jammu

On the basis of the complaint, police lodged a case under FIR Number 158 of 2023 under section 457 and 380 IPC at Police Station Bahu Fort and the investigation started immediately.

After this special police teams of PS Bahu were constituted and they did strenuous efforts with the help of CCTV footages of the area and finally rounded-up the suspected person namely Sabir, resident of Raipura Thalliya district Behriach UP at present Malik Market, Jammu.