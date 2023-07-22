Cambridge English language lab inaugurated at BOMIS Jammu

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest Sudhir Verma (DIG SHQ SPL OPS -Jammu), while inaugurating the Cambridge English Language Lab, highlighted the importance of English in today’s world. He encouraged the students not to feel hesitant to speak in English even if they make grammatical errors, and also encouraged the students to practice English every day.

The Principal of BOMIS Aparana Kohli delivered a welcome address at the inaugural function which was attended by the students of both the junior and senior wing.