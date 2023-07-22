Cambridge English language lab inaugurated at BOMIS Jammu

Jammu, July 22: An inauguration programme of J&K’s first Cambridge English Language Lab for the 2023-24 academic session was inaugurated today at Birla Open Minds International School Jammu.
Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest Sudhir Verma (DIG SHQ SPL OPS -Jammu), while inaugurating the Cambridge English Language Lab, highlighted the importance of English in today’s world. He encouraged the students not to feel hesitant to speak in English even if they make grammatical errors, and also encouraged the students to practice English every day.
The Principal of BOMIS Aparana Kohli delivered a welcome address at the inaugural function which was attended by the students of both the junior and senior wing.
The main objective of inaugurating Cambridge English Language Lab was to achieve an active and interactive method of learning English. “ It intends to improve the students to speak English with correct pronunciation and accent with ease and confidence. To improve listening, speaking, and reading skills in the most motivated matter,” it said.
The Language Lab will be open every Monday to Saturday of every week for students.
The principal of the school said, “As we embark on this new chapter, let’s celebrate this inauguration as a symbol of our dedication to providing an exceptional education for our students. Together, let us nurture a language learning environment that celebrates curiosity, encourages exploration, and sets the stage for lifelong success.”
The plantation drive was also organised in collaboration with SSB Jammu. During the plantation drive, near about 200 plants were planted. During this drive, the participants learned about the significance of trees, the benefits they provide to the environment, and the role they play in combating climate change. They were also educated on proper planting techniques and how to take care of the newly planted trees.
“Such plantation drives conducted by schools play a crucial role in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. Planting 200 plants can have a positive impact on the local ecosystem by improving air quality, providing habitat for wildlife, and contributing to overall ecosystem health.”