Case registered against UP resident, others for cheating Amarnath pilgrims

“Today two buses carrying 68 Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims, originating from Muzaffarnagar reported at Shri Chichi Mata temple for e-KYC verification and issuance of RFID cards. On verification by the vigilant e-KYC team of district Samba led by District Informatics Officer, it was found that yatra permits of most of the pilgrims were tampered,” officials stated.

“Upon further enquiry from the pilgrims and drivers, it came to the fore that these passengers got permits from one Rahul Bhardwaj, resident of Muzaffarnagar in exchange of Rs 7000 per head. The district administration Samba under supervision of Abhishek Sharma, District Magistrate Samba and the SSP Benam Tosh immediately swung into action. The police took cognizance of the incident. Consequently, an FIR under section 420/468 of IPC has been registered in Police Station Samba," official spokesperson said.