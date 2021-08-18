CB books couple for attempting to sell State land, Defence cantonment at Satwari Pain

The CB officials said that they received a written complaint from Sandeep Kumar Suri of Jawahar Nagar, SatwariCantt, Jammu in which he alleged that Bashir Ahmad and his wife Meena, both residents of Narwal Pain Satwari after getting knowledge of his requirement of a residential house offered to sell their house for a total consideration amount of Rs 11 lakh.

“On the request of the accused, the complainant paid an amount of Rs 8 lakh as advance money with the remaining amount to be paid at the time of registration of sale deed and handing over the possession of the house,” the CB official said quoting the complaint.

“An agreement to sell was also executed between the two. The complainant requested the accused a number of times to execute the sale deed and hand over the possession of the house to him but the accused delayed it on one pretext or the other,” the official said. “After waiting for about a year and a half, the complainant got suspicious over the behaviour of the accused and enquired from the Revenue department about the status of the land and house following which he came to know that the land over which the house of the accused exists does not belong to the accused and that they were in illegal possession of the land.”

“The complainant then insisted the accused person for a refund of his advance amount paid to the accused,” the CB official said. “The accused assured the complainant that he will be proceeding on voluntary retirement from service and refund his money from the retirement benefits even as the accused had already taken retirement benefits way back.”

The official said that the couple had duped the complainant of Rs 8 lakh.

“It was informed that a preliminary verification was also conducted and during the course of enquiry, relevant revenue record was obtained,” the CB official said. “The documents like agreement to sell and hundi papers were also obtained. The allegations levelled by the complainant were prima-facie substantiated.”

The official said that a formal criminal case under section 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code for in-depth investigation has been registered by the Crime Branch, Jammu.