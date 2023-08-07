CB Jammu arrests 2 absconders

Jammu, Aug 7: The Special team of Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Jammu apprehended 2 absconders.
They arrested Bashir Ahmed Mir of Kathpora, Kulgam from the outskirts of Jammu city for his involvement in defrauding people of their hard-earned money after luring them to invest in Non-Banking Finance Company - Kashmir Valley Finance and Investment Ltd.
The absconder was constantly evading his arrest by changing his locations for the last 22 years. Crime Branch Jammu had produced charge sheet against the accused among others after allegations of cheating and fraud were substantiated and proved during the course of investigation. Since the accused was on a run to evade his arrest, the Court had issued an arrest warrant against him.
Accused Harminder Gandhi of H. No. 351, Anand Puri Meerut, UP was arrested by Special team of EOW, CB Jammu for his involvement in duping money of the complainant on account of selling second-hand cars and later failing to provide delivery as well as NOC of cars despite taking the money in advance.
During the investigation allegations were proved and the charge sheet was produced in the Court. However, the accused was at large, and the Court had issued arrest warrant against him for bringing him to justice.
Consequent upon the arrest of the "culprits" Economic Offences Wing Crime Branch Jammu arrested 7 absconders in the last 8 weeks.