CB Jammu arrests 2 absconders

They arrested Bashir Ahmed Mir of Kathpora, Kulgam from the outskirts of Jammu city for his involvement in defrauding people of their hard-earned money after luring them to invest in Non-Banking Finance Company - Kashmir Valley Finance and Investment Ltd.

The absconder was constantly evading his arrest by changing his locations for the last 22 years. Crime Branch Jammu had produced charge sheet against the accused among others after allegations of cheating and fraud were substantiated and proved during the course of investigation. Since the accused was on a run to evade his arrest, the Court had issued an arrest warrant against him.