CB Jammu arrests absconder after 8 years

The Crime Branch official said that the accused person , Ghulam Rasool Mir alias Rasool DC, son of Mohammed Jamal Mir, resident of Gulab Bagh in Srinagar in case FIR number 21 of 2007 under section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B/RPC P/S Crime Branch Jammu from Srinagar City for his involvement as a land broker in hatching criminal conspiracy with revenue authorities, and two other parties involved in the fraud to facilitate transfer of migrant property in Srinagar City, valuing crores of rupees by forging a fake power of attorney.