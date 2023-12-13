CB Jammu charge-sheets husband, wife for fraud

Jammu, Dec 13: Economic Offences Wing – Crime Branch (EOW-CB) Jammu Wednesday charge-sheeted proprietors of Messrs Sai Agro Food industry for fraud.

A spokesperson of EOW-CB Jammu, in an official statement, said that the Crime Branch produced 224 page charge-sheet against accused husband-wife duo Munish Verma, son of Batuk Nath and his wife Babita, both residents of D-45/24 Ramapura, Nai Basti, Luxa Varanasi UP in case FIR No. 40/2023 U/S 420, 120-B IPC P/S EOW, Crime Branch, Jammu before the court of law for judicial determination for hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainant Messrs Mahajan Agency through Sunny Dogra, son of Dwarka Nath, resident of H No 160/6 Nanak Nagar Jammu, of Rs 3.25 lakhs after luring them to place an order for supply of food products.

“The case stems its origin from a written complaint lodged by Sunny Dogra, a sales representative of Messrs Sai Agro Food industry, alleging therein that complainant Messrs Mahajan Agency trading firm deals in purchase and sale of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) products, including Namkeens, snacks, fryums etc. in Udhampur for more than 30 years,” the spokesperson said.