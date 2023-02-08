CBI arrests CAO of JKTDC, lecturer in bribery case

Jammu, Feb 8: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation have arrested Chief Accounts Officer CAO), Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), Sajad Ahmed, and Government Polytechnic College, Jammu, lecturer, Shokat Ali for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.2.3 lakhs from the complainant.
FIR RC0042023A0003 was registered on 08.02.2023 u/s 120-B IPC r/w section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), on the basis of complaint regarding demand of bribe by the accused.
It was alleged that the accused Sajad Ahmed, KAS, Chief Accounts Officer, J&K Tourism Development Corporation was demanding a bribe of Rs2.3 lakhs through Showkat Ali, Lecturer, Government Polytechnic College, Jammu from the complainant for processing payment in respect of bills submitted by his firm.
During verification, allegations mentioned in the complaint were found to be genuine and it was revealed that the accused Sajad Ahmed was demanding a bribe from the complainant which was to be collected through Shokat Ali, Lecturer.
Accordingly, on February 8, 2023, a trap was laid by CBI and the accused persons were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribes of Rs 2.3 lakhs from the complainant.
Meanwhile, searches were being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused.
The accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu, tomorrow.