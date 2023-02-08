CBI arrests CAO of JKTDC, lecturer in bribery case

FIR RC0042023A0003 was registered on 08.02.2023 u/s 120-B IPC r/w section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), on the basis of complaint regarding demand of bribe by the accused.

It was alleged that the accused Sajad Ahmed, KAS, Chief Accounts Officer, J&K Tourism Development Corporation was demanding a bribe of Rs2.3 lakhs through Showkat Ali, Lecturer, Government Polytechnic College, Jammu from the complainant for processing payment in respect of bills submitted by his firm.