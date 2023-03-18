Cop arrested by CBI in graft case in Kathua, dies

Jammu, Mar 18: A cop, who was arrested by the sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today allegedly while demanding and accepting bribe, has died.
The cause of death was unclear.
However, the sources said that he had developed uneasiness soon after his arrest.
Acting on a written complaint, the CBI team swung into action and they apprehended a head constable of the police department when he allegedly accepted Rs 3000.
He was apprehended in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigation in the case was in progress.