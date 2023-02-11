CBI arrests DIC Samba’s Jr Assistant in bribe case

Jammu,Feb 11: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) have arrested Junior Assistant, District Industries Centre (DIC), Samba, Gopal Raj Sharma, red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15, 000 from a complainant.
As per the officials, a case was registered under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Acting on the basis of the complaint regarding the demand of bribe by the accused, it was alleged that the complainant had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from SBI, Samba under PMEGP scheme, which was sponsored by District Industries Centre, Samba.
To avail the subsidy for the loan, the complainant needed No Objection Certificate (NoC) from DIC, Samba.
The accused Gopal Raj Sharma, Junior Assistant, District Industries Centre, Samba, was demanding a bribe of Rs 20, 000 from the complainant for issuing NOC.
During verification, the allegations mentioned in the complaint were found to be genuine and it was revealed that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 20, 000 from the complainant for issuing NOC and the same was negotiated at Rs. 15, 000.
Therefore, a trap was laid by CBI and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15, 000 from the complainant.