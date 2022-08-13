CBI arrests revenue dept official for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe in Jammu

Srinagar Aug 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Girdawar( Revenue Department Official equivalent to Kanungo), Miran Sahib, District Jammu for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.
As per a CBI official, a case was registered on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe. It was alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant for issuing fard in respect of land owned by him. It was further alleged that the bribe amount was to be paid in two installments of Rs. 25,000 each.
CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs. 25,000/- from the Complainant. A cash of Rs. 2 lakh (approx.) was recovered during searches, the official said.
The accused is being produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.