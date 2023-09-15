CBI arrests revenue inspector for graft

A CBI spokesperson, in an official statement, said a case was registered on a complaint alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs two lakh.

“It was further alleged that the complainant had been residing in a residential quarter inside Jammu Cantonment since 1991. An eviction order was issued by the Jammu Cantonment Board to the complainant’s mother on August 23, 2023. It was also alleged that the accused Revenue Inspector, Jammu Cantonment Board Ashok Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh from the complainant, for not evicting him (complainant) from the residential quarter and for making allotment entry in the name of his mother, in the records,” the spokesperson mentioned.