CBI arrests revenue inspector for graft

Jammu, Sep 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Revenue Inspector of Jammu Cantonment Board for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant.
A CBI spokesperson, in an official statement, said a case was registered on a complaint alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs two lakh.
“It was further alleged that the complainant had been residing in a residential quarter inside Jammu Cantonment since 1991. An eviction order was issued by the Jammu Cantonment Board to the complainant’s mother on August 23, 2023. It was also alleged that the accused Revenue Inspector, Jammu Cantonment Board Ashok Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh from the complainant, for not evicting him (complainant) from the residential quarter and for making allotment entry in the name of his mother, in the records,” the spokesperson mentioned.
Pursuing the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 6.50 lakh approximately and property documents, the spokesperson said.
“The arrested accused was produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu,” he added.