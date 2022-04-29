CBI arrests State Taxes officer while accepting bribe in Kathua

Jammu, Apr 29: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a State Taxes Officer, Circle Kathua for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 13,000 from a complainant.
The arrested State Taxes Officer, Circle Kathua has been identified as Ramneek Singh. Officials said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on allegations of demanding bribes. It was alleged that the complainant had filed applications with State GST office, Circle Kathua for claiming refund of excess balance in electronic cash ledger and for taking registration under GST for his new firm.
“It was further alleged that the State Taxes Officer, Circle Kathua demanded a bribe of Rs15, 000 from the complainant for processing his refund claim and the matter of GST registration. Later, the bribe was negotiated at Rs 13000,” the officials said.
The official further said that “CBI laid a trap and caught the State Taxes Officer red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs13, 000 from the complainant.” Meanwhile, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kathua, Jammu and Samba.