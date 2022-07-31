CBI counsel in J&K HC Monika Kohli provided security

Kohli is the chief prosecutor in two key cases against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik -- the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in 1990.



She has been representing the CBI as a retainer counsel in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court since 2015 and had successfully opposed bail to Malik in the two sensational crimes which had taken place when militancy broke out in Kashmir Valley.



Charges have been framed against Malik in these two cases. Malik is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a separate case.