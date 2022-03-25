CBI granted consent to probe bribe allegations by Malik: J&K LG

He said that the probe will make "everything crystal clear".

Malik had in October last year claimed that he was offered Rs 300 crore in bribe to clear a file each belonging to "Ambani" and an "RSS-affiliated man" during his tenure.

At present the Meghalaya governor, Malik said that he cancelled the deals, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his decision by saying there is no need to compromise on corruption.